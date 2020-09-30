Dr. Stephen Neuberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Neuberger, MD
Dr. Stephen Neuberger, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Advocate Children's Heart Institute4440 W 95th St # 183, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-5580
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Neuberger has seen our daughter twice since birth and both times I have been so impressed! He is knowledgeable, thorough and explains things in a way that makes sense and puts you at ease. He is great with kids and made my two year old feel comfortable with the whole experience! I cannot say enough great things about this doctor! I highly recommend!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Emory University School Of Med
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Neuberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuberger works at
Dr. Neuberger has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.