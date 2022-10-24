Dr. Stephen Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Newman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
1
Heart Center of North Texas PA1017 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-2800
2
Weatherford941 HILLTOP DR, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 613-9082
3
Heart Center Of North Texas920 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 334-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newman saved my mother’s life a few years ago when I was told by another heart surgeon that only an immediate triple by-pass surgery would possibly save her. Dr. Newman, after careful study recommended a new stint procedure performed by another doctor in whom he had great confidence. The procedure was successful and added a few more precious years to my mother’s life. Now, I feel fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Stephen Newman, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205887221
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Med Branch
- John Sealy UTMB
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Austin College
