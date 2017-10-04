Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Newman, MD
Dr. Stephen Newman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
1
Island Neurological Associates824 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-2230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newman was very thorough and personable during my visit. He took the time to explain what he was doing and what the tests showed. His staff was helpful, friendly and polite. I would highly recommend his care.
About Dr. Stephen Newman, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1578549101
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
