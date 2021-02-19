See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD

Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Nogan works at The Sullivan Centre in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Lip Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nogan's Office Locations

    The Sullivan Centre
    7706 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 366-8175

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Lip Cancer
Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Lip Cancer

Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2021
    I had a rhinoplasty to reshape the tip of my nose. I was very nervous about going through the whole process, and the possibility of it not turning out as I had hoped. Dr. Nogan explained exactly what he would do & made me feel very comfortable. Actually, he went above & beyond to make me feel comfortable - He stopped by to speak with me the morning of the surgery just to go over everything one last time & he texted me after the surgery to check in. I'm so happy I chose Dr. Nogan - I am thrilled with the results! He is the real deal. Don't waste time or money with someone else. I would recommend him to anyone I know. Thanks again Dr. Nogan! ??
    Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285922179
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nogan works at The Sullivan Centre in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nogan’s profile.

    Dr. Nogan has seen patients for Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Lip Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

