Overview of Dr. Stephen Nord, MD

Dr. Stephen Nord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cudahy, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Nord works at Lakeshore Med Multi Specialty in Cudahy, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI, Saint Francis, WI, Milwaukee, WI and South Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.