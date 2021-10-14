Overview of Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD

Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity



Dr. O'Connell works at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.