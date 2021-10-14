Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD
Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity
Dr. O'Connell works at
Dr. O'Connell's Office Locations
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 62 yo female who broke her wrist playing pickleball. I have had the most excellent and caring care. Dr O Connelly, his PA Andrew Allen, and DOC OT, have taken me through a severely broken wrist to a speedy recovery. I am just 6 weeks post op and am moving very well. A few more weeks and I will be back at pickleball, hiking, biking, swimming, water all and much more. I am already back at some of it. The kind attention that Andrew Allen gives is amazing. He explains everything so well and with compassion. Dr. O Connelly is a skilled surgeon that I highly recommend. The entire staff, from every front desk person, to the well qualified Occupational Therapists have played a part in this rave review. I am quite happy. I will certainly use them again, hoping I don't need to though, and highly recommend them to everyone.
About Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1831114966
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.