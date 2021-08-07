Overview of Dr. Stephen Ofori-Kwakye, MD

Dr. Stephen Ofori-Kwakye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ofori-Kwakye works at NEUROSRGERY CTR STHWEST OKLHOM in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.