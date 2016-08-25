Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenchock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO
Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Olenchock's Office Locations
St. Luke's Cardiovascular Surgical Associates701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-7800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Met immediately after coronary angiogram that showed significant Stenoses. Extremely professional approach and discussion re need for cardiac surgery. Very confident and supportive. Excellent surgical outcome with a very professional and caring team.
About Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003866781
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- St Lukes Hosp, General Surgery
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Olenchock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olenchock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olenchock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olenchock has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenchock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenchock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenchock.
