Overview of Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO

Dr. Stephen Olenchock, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Olenchock works at St Lukes Cardiovascular/Thoraci in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.