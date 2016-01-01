See All Vascular Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD

Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Olsen works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olsen's Office Locations

    Group Health Cooperative Central Hospital
    201 16th Ave E # CMB-5, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639215775
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed AMC
    • Brook Army Med Center
    • Brook Army Med Center
    • Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsen works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Olsen’s profile.

    Dr. Olsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

