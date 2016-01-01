Overview of Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD

Dr. Stephen Olsen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Olsen works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

