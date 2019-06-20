Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Orr, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Orr, MD
Dr. Stephen Orr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Orr works at
Dr. Orr's Office Locations
Eye Surgeons of Findlay15840 Medical Dr S Ste A, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 422-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Orr is the best.
About Dr. Stephen Orr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326048851
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.