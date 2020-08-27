See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD

Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Osborn works at Donald B Lathrop MD in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Osborn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald B Lathrop MD
    2500 Hospital Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 988-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hip Sprain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Hip Sprain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Osborn?

    Aug 27, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Osborn for many years. I think the true test of how much you trust your doctor is "who would you send your mother to?" Well, after my 90 year old mom had a car accident and the hospital found nothing wrong with her, I sent her to Dr. Osborn. He had her get new x-rays, and found four broken ribs. He treated her, and gave her advice which led to her full recovery. He took care of my mom as if she were his own mother. You will not find better care anywhere.
    Claudia — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Osborn to family and friends

    Dr. Osborn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Osborn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407928021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Knee and Sports Medicine Fellowship, Memorial Hospital, Long Beach, Ca.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago (General Surgery), Loyola University (Orthopedic Surgery)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Seattle University/University Of Washington
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osborn works at Donald B Lathrop MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Osborn’s profile.

    Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.