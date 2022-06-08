Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overholser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD
Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.


Georgia Urology5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1844
Mn Urology7500 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-5206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. listens and explains everything with care. Ask questions, as he will answer them, unlike many doctors. Ask more questions, especially if a procedure is suggested or scheduled. There is a lot to know, and the doctor doesn't mind explaining.
About Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265676654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Overholser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Overholser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overholser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overholser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overholser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.