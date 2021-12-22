Overview

Dr. Stephen Overstreet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lagrange, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med



Dr. Overstreet works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Lagrange, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY and Anchorage, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.