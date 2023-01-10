Overview of Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD

Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Pakkianathan works at Northwest OB-GYN, PS in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.