Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD

Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Pakkianathan works at Northwest OB-GYN, PS in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pakkianathan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest OB-GYN, PS
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 6020, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 455-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cesarean Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Sterilization Chevron Icon
In-Office Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Sonogram Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Ablation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Sling Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelviscopy Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 10, 2023
    This was just our first visit with Dr Pakk, but my husband and I are very much looking forward to working with him through our (essentially) first pregnancy. We have had a few early losses, and Dr Pakk was very reassuring and knowledgeable. I like his calm demeanor. I feel like we are in good hands with him.
    Jenna N — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124227566
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Pakkianathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakkianathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pakkianathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pakkianathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pakkianathan works at Northwest OB-GYN, PS in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pakkianathan’s profile.

    Dr. Pakkianathan has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakkianathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakkianathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakkianathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakkianathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakkianathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

