Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD
Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.
New England Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery LLC830 Boylston St Ste 211, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 734-2450
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine20 Guest St Ste 225, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-8642
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Parazin explained my problem very well and he also explained what could be done to fix it. Listening to him you could tell that he is an expert at what he does. I went for a second opinion but now I am tempted to switch and get the procedure from him. That's how highly I think of him. He is compassionate and easy to get along with. Being the first time I met him, I felt like I have known him for a long time. I will recommend him to people I know.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1821022427
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Parazin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parazin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parazin.
