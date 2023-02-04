See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD

Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Parazin works at Boylston Orthopaedic Surgery in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Parazin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery LLC
    830 Boylston St Ste 211, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 734-2450
  2. 2
    Boston Orthopaedic & Spine
    20 Guest St Ste 225, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 738-8642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spinal Fusion

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr. Parazin explained my problem very well and he also explained what could be done to fix it. Listening to him you could tell that he is an expert at what he does. I went for a second opinion but now I am tempted to switch and get the procedure from him. That's how highly I think of him. He is compassionate and easy to get along with. Being the first time I met him, I felt like I have known him for a long time. I will recommend him to people I know.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821022427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parazin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parazin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parazin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

