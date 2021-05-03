See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Columbia, TN
Dr. Stephen Parey, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Parey, MD

Dr. Stephen Parey, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Wayne Medical Center.

Dr. Parey works at Middle Tennessee ENT Specialists in Columbia, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parey's Office Locations

    Middle Tenn. Ent. Specialists
    927 N James M Campbell Blvd Ste 101, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 380-9166
    Middle Tennessee ENT Specialists
    1222 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 380-9166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
  • Wayne Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    May 03, 2021
    My family and I have been under Dr. Parey's care for over 30 years. Simply the best in the business all around. No nonsense approach to problems and treatments. Great staff. Helpful and friendly. Multiple locations too.
    John D. — May 03, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Parey, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    41 years of experience
    • 41 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1093753626
    • 1093753626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Parey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parey works at Middle Tennessee ENT Specialists in Columbia, TN. View the full address on Dr. Parey’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.