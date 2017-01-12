Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD
Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons' Office Locations
-
1
Hendricks Regional Health ENT100 Hospital Ln Ste 220, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Sagamore Health Network
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsons?
Very thorough and caring, easy to understand; and also a great Doctor/Surgeon. My older son had his tonsils out, and also inner ear testing, i would recommend this Dr. and office- great location too.
About Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932146966
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parsons using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.