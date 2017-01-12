Overview of Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD

Dr. Stephen Parsons, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Parsons works at Hendricks Regional Health ENT in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.