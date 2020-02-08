Dr. Stephen Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Paul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
1
Valparaiso Office2206 Roosevelt Rd Ste A, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-9507
2
Porter Regional Hospital85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-9507
3
Northwestern Medicine Kidney and Liver Transplant Care Chesterton650 Dickinson Rd Ste Z, Chesterton, IN 46304 Directions (219) 464-9507
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Professional demeanor was appreciated
About Dr. Stephen Paul, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821060286
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Presby-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Presby-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
