Overview

Dr. Stephen Paul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Paul works at Digestive Healthcare Associates in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Chesterton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.