See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (60)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD

Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Paulsen works at Plastic Surgery Assocs Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
4.6 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Paulsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Associates of Tulsa
    6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 481-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Paulsen?

    Jun 21, 2022
    I was nervous about my appointment and self conscious. Sr Paulsen and his staff were incredible and remained that way throughput surgery and follow up appointments.
    — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paulsen to family and friends

    Dr. Paulsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Paulsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568479384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paulsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paulsen works at Plastic Surgery Assocs Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Paulsen’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.