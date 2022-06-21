Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD
Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Paulsen works at
Dr. Paulsen's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Associates of Tulsa6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paulsen?
I was nervous about my appointment and self conscious. Sr Paulsen and his staff were incredible and remained that way throughput surgery and follow up appointments.
About Dr. Stephen Paulsen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568479384
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paulsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulsen works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.