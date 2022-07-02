Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Pearce works at
Locations
Enloe Digestive Diseases Clinic111 Raley Blvd Ste 100, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 894-8800
Digestive Disease Associates251 Cohasset Rd Ste 300, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 894-8800
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Met Dr. Pearce after entering Enloe through the ER for a GI bleed. He was very knowledgeable, professional and compassionate. He accepted willingly the information from my home town GI doc who was following my condition. I had a EGD procedure and removal of two polyps the next day and released on my schedule. Dr. Pearce is a kind and wonderful person.
About Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
