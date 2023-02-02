Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Pearce's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas5625 Eiger Rd Ste 175, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 881-2234FridayClosedSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente
About Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- columbia presbyterian hospital shoulder and elbow fellowship|St Luke/' Roosevelt Hospital Hand Fellowship|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Nyc
- Parkland and affiliated hospitals Dallas , Texas
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Pearce speaks Spanish.
