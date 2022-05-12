Dr. Stephen Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Peck, MD
Dr. Stephen Peck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Borgess Heart Institute1717 Shaffer St Ste 232, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5050
Borgess Health Park Laboratory3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 965-3521
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Great bed side manner great Doc
- U Colo-Denver
- Wayne St U
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
