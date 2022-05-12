Overview

Dr. Stephen Peck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Peck works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.