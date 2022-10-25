Dr. Stephen Penny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Penny, MD
Dr. Stephen Penny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.
Cnmri PA1074 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 678-8100Monday8:15am - 3:30pmTuesday8:15am - 3:30pmWednesday8:15am - 3:30pmThursday8:15am - 3:30pmFriday8:15am - 3:30pm
Kent Community Health Center1095 S Bradford St, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 678-8100
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr.Penny,take the time no rush when you have an appointment with him.
- Duke Mc
- National Naval Med Center
- Naval Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Penny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penny has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Penny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penny.
