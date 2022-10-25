Overview

Dr. Stephen Penny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Penny works at Bayhealth Family Medicine, Dover in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.