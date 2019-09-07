See All General Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (31)
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Pereira works at One Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Office
    90 Prospect Ave Ste 1D, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Disorders
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis
Cirrhosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gynecologic Cancer
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hyperparathyroidism
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Cancer
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Lung Cancer
Malnutrition
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Pouchitis
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectovaginal Fistula
Rib Fracture
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vomiting Disorders
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2019
    Dr. Pereira is an excellent surgeon. I have had two procedures with him and my recovery was rapid and unremarkable. I would recommend him.
    Scott M Dubowsky DMD — Sep 07, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1669432159
    Education & Certifications

    Hackensack U Med Ctr
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pereira works at One Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pereira’s profile.

    Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

