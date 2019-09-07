Overview

Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pereira works at One Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

