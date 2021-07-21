Overview of Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD

Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Perrone works at Dr. Stephen C. Perrone in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.