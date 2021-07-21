Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD
Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Perrone's Office Locations
Dr. Stephen C. Perrone6855 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 417-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best eye doctor and best husband:)
About Dr. Stephen Perrone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881702272
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrone has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perrone speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrone.
