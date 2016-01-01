Overview of Dr. Stephen Pflugfelder, MD

Dr. Stephen Pflugfelder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Pflugfelder works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.