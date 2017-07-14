Overview of Dr. Stephen Phillips, MD

Dr. Stephen Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at East Coast Retina in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.