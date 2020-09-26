Overview

Dr. Stephen Pieper, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Washington County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pieper works at The Heart Health Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.