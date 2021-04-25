Dr. Stephen Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pineda, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Pineda, MD
Dr. Stephen Pineda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, McDonough District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pineda's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Carle Physician Group610 N Lincoln Ave, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-6555Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
4
Lincoln Health Care Specialists Lab100 Stahlhut Dr, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 735-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- McDonough District Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineda?
Dr. Pineda, has operated on my mother, my daughter & myself! Very good doctor & surgeon! He finds the problem, after quite a bit of research, then fixes it! Very nice & good bedside manners.
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more.
