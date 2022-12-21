Overview of Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD

Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Pirris works at St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.