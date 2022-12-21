Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pirris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.
St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute4205 Belfort Rd Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3103
Mayo Clinic Florida4450 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 956-3435
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Website and LinkedIn both say Dr Pirris is at Mayo and accepting patients. However, Mayo says he is not there and call back in January. I have been getting the runaround since August. If I didn’t have such a long history with Dr. Pirris I would look elsewhere to be seen.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Pirris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirris has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.