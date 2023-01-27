Dr. Stephen Plantholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plantholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Plantholt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Plantholt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Saint Agnes Heart Care3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plantholt really treats you like a person not just another body. Keeps eye contact and genuinely cares for you. He is laid back , relaxed and takes proper time to get to know you and your medical issues. He really want to do the very best for you. Not quick to take action until he knows and understands what's going on with you. He really has your back!
About Dr. Stephen Plantholt, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plantholt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plantholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plantholt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plantholt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Plantholt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plantholt.
