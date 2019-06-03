Dr. Stephen Plumb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plumb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Plumb, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Plumb, DO is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Plumb works at
Locations
Albany Dermatology Clinic PA2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 340, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-6501
Premier Orthopedics PC2405 Osler Ct, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-6501
Cleaver Dermatology1316 COUNTRY CLUB DR, Kirksville, MO 63501 Directions (660) 627-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plumb and his Nurse Acketta, where super sweet and helpful! I appreciate the sincere care from the front desk to the back office.
About Dr. Stephen Plumb, DO
- Dermatopathology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750458535
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plumb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plumb speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Plumb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plumb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plumb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plumb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.