Overview of Dr. Stephen Pollack, MD

Dr. Stephen Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Pollack works at Stephen B. Pollack MD in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.