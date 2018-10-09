Overview

Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Pollard works at Breslin Family Dentistry in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.