Dr. Stephen Potts, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Stephen Potts, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Potts, MD
Dr. Stephen Potts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Potts works at
Dr. Potts' Office Locations
Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc110 CHARLOIS BLVD, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 701-3852
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Potts fixed my problem but did not explain what caused my problem or tell me what to do to prevent reoccurrence. I asked questions but received no answers.
About Dr. Stephen Potts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851371116
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potts works at
Dr. Potts has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.