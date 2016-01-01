Dr. Stephen Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Powers, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Powers, MD
Dr. Stephen Powers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Harrisburg Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Community Osteopathic.
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
PA Neurosgy & Neuroscnc Inst4310 Londonderry Rd Ste 202, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 920-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrisburg Medical Center
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Community Osteopathic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Powers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
