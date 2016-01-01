See All Neurosurgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Stephen Powers, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Powers, MD

Dr. Stephen Powers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Harrisburg Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Community Osteopathic.

Dr. Powers works at PA Neurosgy & Neuroscnc Inst in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    PA Neurosgy & Neuroscnc Inst
    4310 Londonderry Rd Ste 202, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 920-4360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrisburg Medical Center
  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • UPMC Community Osteopathic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Back Pain
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Surgery Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Stephen Powers, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1649264227
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powers works at PA Neurosgy & Neuroscnc Inst in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Powers’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

