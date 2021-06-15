See All Cardiologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Stephen Prater, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Prater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Prater works at Piedmont Hospital in Canton, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckhead/Piedmont Hospital
    15 Reinhardt College Pkwy Ste 110, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 605-2800
  2. 2
    Northeast Georgia Medical Center
    1404 River Pl # 101, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 848-7160
  3. 3
    Piedmont Heart at Perimeter
    1140 Hammon Dr # K, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-5400
  4. 4
    Piedmont Physicians
    1140 Hammond Dr Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Prater genuinely cares and makes himself available. He explains things well.
    Edwin David Miller — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Prater, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821097296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Foster G Mcgraw-Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
