Dr. Stephen Prendiville, MD
Dr. Stephen Prendiville, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Southwest Florida Facial Plastic Surgery Associates Inc.9407 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 437-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Prendiville is a superb facial plastic surgeon. He is the only double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers. He takes his time with each patient and offers his assessments only after hearing what THEY think they need to look their best. His appointments also run on time, which is valuable for us working women.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
