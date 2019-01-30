See All Hand Surgeons in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. Stephen Putman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Putman, MD

Dr. Stephen Putman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Putman works at OrthoSC in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Elbow Bursitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Putman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Coast Surgery Center
    3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 353-3460
  2. 2
    Carolina Forest
    185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941
  3. 3
    Carolina Orthopedics Specialists
    5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Stephen Putman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306094016
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Residency
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Putman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Putman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Putman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Putman has seen patients for Limb Pain, Elbow Bursitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Putman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

