Overview of Dr. Stephen Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Stephen Rabinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Rabinowitz works at Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.