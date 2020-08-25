Dr. Stephen Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rabinowitz, MD
Dr. Stephen Rabinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 692-4716
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very positive experience..... My opinion.... Great Dr. !!! Thanks for being there! See you next year!!! Stay safe!
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Albert Eins
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Drusen and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.