Dr. Stephen Rafelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Rafelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Bucks County Gastroenterology Associates PC301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 701, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-7221
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rafaelson saved my life and I thank him every day from the bottom of my heart. He recognized that having had minor abdominal pain for over a week and no other symptoms something was amiss. He sent me immediately for a CAT scan and blood tests which revealed I had a perforated colon and abscess in my abdominal area from the leakage. I was going on a trip and could have died had he sent me home from my visit saying it was the end of a stomach upset or virus as another doctor had told me. He sent me immediately to Saint Mary’s hospital for immediate treatment with anti-biotics. At the attending surgeon’s request the radiologists drained the abscess and after six weeks the colon closed. Dr. Rafelson referred me to an amazing surgeon for the colon resection to remove the diverticula diseased section of my colon and I have been six years healthy since my surgery and healing. Grateful every day for this knowledgeable, skilled and caring doctor. I wish him well in my prayers always.
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1417997875
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
