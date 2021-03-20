Dr. Stephen Rashbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rashbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Rashbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Rashbaum works at
Digestive Care Physicians, LLC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 450, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 227-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Rashbaum is outstanding. He is very thorough, knowledgeable, and professional. I have 100% faith in his care. I have been his patient for about two years. Even though gastroenterology is his specialty, he has the big picture and encompasses my total health into keeping an eye toward my wellness. He pretty rapidly cured me from three stomach ulcers, for starters. He is an excellent communicator. He listens well, takes his time, ask appropriate key questions, and is warm and friendly. He also has a great staff. Nobody has ever dropped the ball. He is VERY high on my list of great doctors that have treated me over my 74 years of life.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467447045
- University Fla College Med
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Rashbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashbaum has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.