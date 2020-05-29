Overview

Dr. Stephen Raskin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Raskin works at Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation in Oakland, CA with other offices in Alameda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.