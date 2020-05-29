Dr. Stephen Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Raskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Raskin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation350 30th St Ste 411, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 204-8168
Preventive Cardiology Assocs2070 Clinton Ave Fl 3, Alameda, CA 94501 Directions (510) 522-6323
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I live in Richmond Va. In 2012 I was visiting my daughter in Berkeley when I suffered a heart attack. I was hospitalized in Alameda and then had a stent inserted at Alta Bates Summit (?) hospital by or at the direction of Dr. Stephen Raskin. I thought his care and counsel were of the highest professional standards. I have had no cardio problems since the procedure and, at 88 years of age, I am thankful to Dr Raskin, his colleagues and all the staff at Alta Bates for this. Thank you, Dr. Raskin Edgar F Dickson, Jr.
About Dr. Stephen Raskin, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1730125980
Education & Certifications
- Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.