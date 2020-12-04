Overview of Dr. Stephen Reale, MD

Dr. Stephen Reale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Reale works at Central Medical Associates in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.