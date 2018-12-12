Overview of Dr. Stephen Reed, MD

Dr. Stephen Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.