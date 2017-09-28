Dr. Stephen Reese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Reese, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Reese, MD
Dr. Stephen Reese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Reese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reese's Office Locations
-
1
Peacehealth Medical Group505 NE 87th Ave Ste 301, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-7374
-
2
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Multicare Rockwood Surgical Specialists910 W 5th Ave Ste 800, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?
Dr. Reese was patient with me and explained what was going on in an easy to understand way. He even drew pictures. He listened and took his time to explain what I needed to do to treat my condition and what to do when moving forward. He is compassionate and easy to talk to. Really easy to understand and you can tell he has your best interests at heart. So glad he was the surgeon I got when I went to the emergency room. Surgery went well and healing is happening.
About Dr. Stephen Reese, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407990070
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reese works at
Dr. Reese has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.