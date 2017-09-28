Overview of Dr. Stephen Reese, MD

Dr. Stephen Reese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Reese works at Peacehealth Med Grp Srgcl Spec in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.