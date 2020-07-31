Overview of Dr. Stephen Refsland, MD

Dr. Stephen Refsland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Refsland works at New Mexico Orthopedics Assocs in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.