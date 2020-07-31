Dr. Stephen Refsland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refsland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Stephen Refsland, MD
Dr. Stephen Refsland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Refsland works at
Dr. Refsland's Office Locations
New Mexico Orthopedics Assocs201 Cedar St SE Ste 6600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 724-4300
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Refsland is very friendly and talked to me like a person rather than a patient. He explained my situation in easy to understand terms and gave me options. We agreed on an option (steroid injection) for now to see how things progress. He took his time and didn't seemed to be rushed. In all, a very positive experience.
About Dr. Stephen Refsland, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Temple University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
