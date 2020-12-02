Overview of Dr. Stephen Reich, MD

Dr. Stephen Reich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Reich works at Maryland Center for Neurology and Sleep in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.