Dr. Stephen Reich, MD

Neurology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Reich, MD

Dr. Stephen Reich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Reich works at Maryland Center for Neurology and Sleep in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Care Center
    16 S Eutaw St Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-4323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Reich, MD

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1023125507
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reich works at Maryland Center for Neurology and Sleep in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Reich’s profile.

    Dr. Reich has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.

