Overview of Dr. Stephen Reintjes Sr, MD

Dr. Stephen Reintjes Sr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with St Luke's Hospital

Dr. Reintjes Sr works at Office in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reintjes Sr' Office Locations

  1
    Office
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, Kansas City, MO 64116 (816) 471-8114

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Liberty Hospital

Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neuroplasty
Spinal Stenosis
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Dural Tear
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    Coventry Health Care
    Freedom Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    PHCS
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr. Reintjes is an excellent surgeon. I had surgery Sept of 2019 and I have never had a more dedicated Doctor. Surgery went great along with my outcome. Highly recommend. I have only high remarks for him.
    Rhonda Bernal — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Reintjes Sr, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1538196175
    Education & Certifications

    St Luke's Hospital
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reintjes Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reintjes Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reintjes Sr works at Office in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Reintjes Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Reintjes Sr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reintjes Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Reintjes Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reintjes Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reintjes Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reintjes Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

