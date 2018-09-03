Dr. Stephen Reisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Reisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Reisman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Reisman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MindBody Medical Center555 Church St E Ste 201, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 373-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reisman?
He successfully treated me for gut bacteria problems, weight loss, and gall bladder health without the use of drugs or traditional medicine, resulting in an overall better state of health and the weight loss was a naturally occurring bonus! He treated my husband who had severe acid reflux without drugs or medicine which resulted in the healing of the sphincter in the esophogus - no more reflux medicine! We have grown children w/gut & other autoimmune issues and plan to send each of them to him.
About Dr. Stephen Reisman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932282969
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reisman works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.